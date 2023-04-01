Portuguese resort which inspired first James Bond novel to host 2024 ANOC General Assembly

Cascais in Portugal will host next year's Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly, it has been announced.

The decision to aware the event to Portugal for the first time was officially confirmed by the ANOC Executive Council at its meeting in Madrid.

Cascais, located 32 kilometres outside Portugal's capital Lisbon, will also be hosting the 2024 ANOC Awards.

"We are very pleased to confirm Cascais as the host of next year’s ANOC General Assembly," said ANOC President Robin Mitchell.

"ANOC enjoys very positive collaboration with the Portuguese Olympic Committee and we were impressed by the excellent proposal they submitted to host the event.

"We have no doubt they will organise a fantastic General Assembly and NOCs will be treated to a very productive and enjoyable stay in Cascais."

Popular Portuguese tourist destination Cascais will be the venue of the 2024 ANOC General Assembly ©Getty Images

José Manuel Constantino, the Portuguese Olympic Committee President, was delighted that the event will be held in a town famous for its tourism and whose marina has hosted events such as the America's Cup and the town of Estoril.

The municipality has hosted several high-profile conferences such as the Horasis Global Meeting, an annual gathering of business people with government officials, scientists and intellectuals centered on issues concerning corporations and societies.

Cascais's history as a popular seaside resort originated in the 1870s, when King Luís I of Portugal and the country's Royal Family made the seaside town their residence every September.

Cascais is known for the many members of royalty who have lived there, including King Edward VIII of the United Kingdom, when he was the Duke of Windsor, King Juan Carlos I of Spain, and King Umberto II of Italy.

It is claimed that Hotel Palácio Estoril in Cascais gave writer Ian Fleming the inspiration for his first James Bond novel, Casino Royale.

“We are honoured to be appointed by ANOC to host its General Assembly in Cascais, an event that has a great importance," said Constantino.

"We hope to have a very positive cooperation in the build up to the event, where the Olympic Movement will be able to consolidate its vision of a more sustainable future both in sports and for the society."

Dates for the event are expected to be announced shortly.

Hotel Palácio Estoril in Cascais gave Ian Fleming the inspiration for his first James Bond novel, it has been claimed ©Hotel Palácio Estoril

This year's ANOC General Assembly is scheduled to be held in Bali between August 13 and 15 following the World Beach Games on the Indonesian island.

During the meeting, the Executive Council approved the composition of its new ANOC Commissions which include the introduction of two new Commissions: the ANOC Sustainability Commission and ANOC Technical and Coach Working Group.

"Today was another very productive Executive Council meeting and reinforced the important role ANOC has to play in the Olympic Movement," said Mitchell.

"Throughout our discussions, the message of unity and solidarity was a recurring theme. We are facing challenging times, but it is imperative that we remain united and continue to focus on supporting athletes."