Peak Performance has become the presenting partner for the Freeride World Tour for the next four years, as the two parties expanded their relations.

The World Tour features "freeride" skiers and snowboarders who compete on Alpine faces across the world, with no marked course or gates as they descend.

In July of last year, the Tour merged with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

Peak Performance became the Tour's official skiwear partner in 2016, and supplies products to top athletes such as world champions Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada and Valentin Rainer of Austria.

It aims to expand the sport of freeride into other communities.

Nicolas Hale Woods, the chief executive of the Freeride World Tour, spoke on the new partnership.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Peak Performance as our presenting sponsor," he said.

"Peak Performance is an iconic brand, setting trends in the industry for years.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe is a Olympic gold medallist in 2014 at the moguls event ©Getty Images

"Their passion for the sport is inspiring, and together we are going to take competitive freeriding to the next level."

The brand President for Peak Performance Sarah Molnar also gave her insight on the extended partnership.

"The Freeride World Tour is where we belong," said Molnar.

"Freeskiing has been the core of our brand since we were founded in 1986.

"So, participating in and supporting the sport at this level comes naturally to us.

"The Freeride World Tour continues to grow, and with our shared values, we will strive to evolve and expand the competition even further, addressing topics such as sustainability, diversity and inclusion."