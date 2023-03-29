A fan reportedly collapsed after Nigeria's men's football team were knocked out of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Nigeria lost 2-0 to Guinea in Rabat in Morocco to slip out of contention after the first leg in Abuja last week ended 0-0.

Best Choice Sports reported that a supporter was found slumped just minutes after the final whistle.

He was said to suffer from blood pressure issues.

Guinea have now qualified for the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which is due to take place between June 24 and July 8.

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for Paris 2024 but Nigeria, the Olympic gold medallists at Atlanta 1996, will be absent.

Nigeria won men's football gold at Atlanta 1996 ©Getty Images

Sydney 2000 champions Cameroon will also be missing as they lost 7-6 on penalties to Gabon after their tie ended 1-1 after two legs.

Niger booked their place by defeating Sudan 2-1 on aggregate, while Egypt have qualified after a 0-0 draw with Zambia, following a 2-0 victory in the first leg.

Republic of Congo knocked out South Africa on away goals after the tie finished 1-1, and Ghana overcame Algeria 2-1.

Mali overcame a 3-1 first leg defeat to Senegal to qualify 4-3 on aggregate, thanks to a 3-0 victory.