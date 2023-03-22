Giroud aiming to compete for France in Paris 2024 football tournament

Footballer Olivier Giroud has announced his desire to play for France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old is his country's top male goal scorer with 53 in 120 appearances and helped the national side win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Despite a glittering career, he has never competed at the Games.

"It would be great to play in the Olympics, to participate in the Games for my country, obviously," Giroud said, as reported by Europe 1.

"It's something I'm missing."

Giroud overtook Thierry Henry's 51-goal record for France at the most recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he scored in the 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16.

He also scored the winning goal against England helping to France to the semi-finals.

However, he was unable to fire the French to victory in the final as they lost on penalties to Argentina.

Giroud was also in the starting line-up for France's 1-0 loss to Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2016 final.

He does not see his international career coming to end in the near future.

Olivier Giroud is top scorer of the French men's national team and has identified the Olympics as his next challenge ©Getty Images

"It's always a pleasure to be with this team, with Les Bleus in Clairefontaine," he continued.

"The story is not over, I still want to.

"I asked myself the question, it's quite logical, especially since relatives told me: 'Here, end like this.'"

"It was ideal to stop after a final, a successful World Cup with this record broken."

The men's football tournament is set to feature 16 teams and is due to take place from July 24 to August 9 next year.

Venues in Marseille, Décines-Charpieu, Saint-Étienne, Nice, Nantes, Bordeaux, and the capital are scheduled to host fixtures.

If Giroud is selected, he would take up one of three overage player spots with the rest of the team having to be comprised of under-23 players.

Football has been at every edition of the modern Olympic Games except for the inaugural one Athens 1896 and Los Angeles 1932.

France's best result came at Los Angeles 1984 where the team won a gold medal, but has only appeared in two tournaments since then.