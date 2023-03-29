Japan has solidified its place at the top of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) men's baseball world rankings after winning the World Baseball Classic while Chinese Taipei's disappointing performance saw them drop out of the top three.

The winners have moved up to 5,323 points after securing 1,150 for clinching the title with a 3-2 victory against the United States in Miami last week.

It was the third time that Japan has triumphed in the tournament after taking the title in the first two editions in 2006 and 2009.

Despite suffering defeat, the US still moved up one place into second on 4,402 overall while Mexico jumped two spots with 4,130 total points.

Chinese Taipei represent the biggest fall in the top ten as they go from second down to fourth following a group stage exit.

Chinese Taipei fell out of the top three after underperforming at the World Baseball Classic ©WBSC

Despite hosting Pool A fixtures at the Taichung Stadium, the team finished in last place with two wins and two draws.

South Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, The Netherlands, Australia, and the Dominican Republic then make up the rest of the top ten.

Costa Rica had the biggest improvement in the rankings, gaining 15 positions up to number 61.

The rankings includes all results from the past four years across WBSC-sanctioned tournaments ranging from the Under-12 Baseball World Cup to the Premier12 and World Baseball Classic.

Continental tournaments and friendlies are also considered.