The cap worn by Shohei Ohtani during Japan’s victory over the United States in the World Baseball Classic earlier this month is to go on display at the World Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown New York.

Ohtani struck out his Los Angeles Angels team mate Mike Trout in the ninth inning of the final game in Miami to win the tournament for Japan.

Ohtani, who joined the Angels in 2018, was named Most Valuable Player of the Tournament for his efforts.

It was Japan's third success, having previously won the tournament in 2006 and 2009.

A huge shoutout to @treavturner, who donated his spikes and a batting glove from the @WBCBaseball to the Hall of Fame. The @Phillies star led Team USA and all WBC batters with five home runs. pic.twitter.com/Ot6RqD8SBu — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) March 22, 2023

Ohtani’s team mate Masataka Yoshida, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo, hit a game-changing home run in the semi-finals against Mexico.

He has signed a five-year deal with the Boston Red Sox reputed to be worth $105.40 (£85.50/€97.30) but his bat will now reside in the museum.

Gloves and a helmet belonging to Yoshida's fellow Olympic gold medallist Munetaka Murakami are also among items going to the museum.

I know this isn’t card related, but i caught @treavturner’s grand slam ball against Venezuela during the WBC quarterfinal.



A moment that will live with me forever@CardPurchaser pic.twitter.com/51Tv9bSeOg — Nico (@PobiCards) March 19, 2023

Adam Wainwright of the St Louis Cardinals also donated the cap he wore in the tournament to the display.

The collection has also acquired spikes and a batting glove worn by Trea Turner of the United States who hit five home runs in the course of the tournament.

A fan who caught one of the balls hit by Turner posted a picture of his prize souvenir online.