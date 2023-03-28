IOC condemns political interference in sport as it recommends Russian athletes can return to international stage as neutrals

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has condemned political interference in sport as it recommended that individual Russian athletes could return to international competition, albeit as neutrals.

The organisation’s Executive Board today published recommendations that Russian and Belarusian athletes could return to international competitions, albeit as neutrals.

This move only applies to individual athletes that do not actively support the invasion of Ukraine, while Russian teams are not able to be considered for inclusion.

In issuing the guidance, the IOC issued a firm rejection of any political interference in deciding who could participate in international sports competitions.

"This clear and strong reaction to political interference was considered necessary, because if Governments took over the decisions regarding which athletes can take part in which competitions, it would be the end of world sport as we know it today," the IOC said.

"Sports organisations must have the sole responsibility to decide which athletes can take part in international competitions based on their sporting merits and not on political grounds or because of their passports."

Earlier this month UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer wrote to IOC TOP sponsors calling on them to back a continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes ©Getty Images

Earlier this month the United Kingdom Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer wrote to members of the IOC’s Olympic Partner Programme, calling on sponsors to back a continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sport.

In response the IOC called on the United Kingdom Government to "respect the autonomy of sport."

During consultations with the Olympic Movement on the topic, the IOC said it paid "particular attention to the views of the Ukrainian sports community", as well as considering other ongoing wars around the world, including in the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the southern Caucasus.

"It was noted that National Olympic Committees in the regions impacted by these armed conflicts and wars are following the principles of the Olympic Charter," the IOC said.

"They are not requesting the exclusion of athletes from the other party in the armed conflict or war, and they are allowing their athletes to compete in international sporting competitions without restrictions."

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov today described neutral status as "a violation of human rights" and said the IOC’s approach to the Russia-Belarus issue was "contrary to the Olympic Charter."