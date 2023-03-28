American golfers at the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are to wear clothing provided by J. Lindeberg, following a deal signed by USA Golf.

Players, caddies, coaches and staff will all wear outfits provided by the company under the deal, which includes the home Games in five years' time.

"The style and athleticism of J.Lindeberg apparel will be a tremendous complement to the athletes on the USA Golf team," USA Golf executive director Andy Levinson said.

"We look forward to working with J.Lindeberg to create an exciting and patriotic line of apparel that will be showcased by the greatest players in the world and available to fans to support the red, white and blue as the team looks to carry on its success from Tokyo."

Nelly Korda won women's golf gold for the United States at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The United States won both Olympic gold medals in golf at Tokyo 2020.

Xander Schauffele won the men's competition by a single stroke and Nelly Korda took the women's gold by the same margin.

Korda became the first American woman since Margaret Abott in 1900 to win an Olympic golf title.

The design of the clothing is expected to be revealed later in the year, but each player will receive layering pieces, polos, outwear and trousers to add functionality to their game in all weather.

"We still want to push people a little bit," J.Lindeberg's North America President Scott Davis said.

"We want them to feel like they're aspiring to wear product that they might not have thought about wearing, and we feel like that's our special niche, our special sauce if you will."