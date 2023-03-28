Spokane in Washington has been named as the host of the 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships in September.

The tournament had originally been awarded to Honolulu in Hawaii.

"I'm delighted that Spokane will host the BWF World Junior Championships 2023," BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said.

"As an important economic, cultural and tourist centre, Spokane has several attractions, and I'm sure visiting teams will be thrilled with the opportunity to explore the city when they arrive for the Championships."

Spokane becomes the first American city to host the competition which is set to take place at The Podium, a new indoor arena on the outskirts of the city.

📢 The 2⃣3⃣rd edition of the #BWFWorldJuniors will be in 🇺🇸.https://t.co/tV5IgIQqYy — BWF (@bwfmedia) March 28, 2023

Around 400 players from 50 countries are expected to take part.

"This event will provide a fantastic opportunity for young badminton players from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level," USA Badminton chairman Fred Tang said.

The Podium, a venue completed in 2021, can accommodate play on nine courts during the Championships.

Floor to ceiling dark curtains will be used around the inside perimeter, for better visibility on the courts.

"This is a milestone event for our organisation and Spokane," Spokane Sports chief executive Ashley Blake said.

"We are honoured to be the first American city chosen to host this prestigious event.

"It's also the first time our city has hosted a World Championship, an exciting indication of what's possible when you pair a world-class sports facility with community leaders who support economic development through sports tourism."

China's Olympic women's singles champion Chen Yufei won four gold medals at the BWF World Junior Championships from 2014 to 2016 ©Getty Images

The same venue is set to host the United States National Junior Championships in late June.

Organisers claim the world tournament will generate $5 million (£4.06 million/€4.61 million).

The World Junior Championships were introduced in 1992 and previous men's singles winners include Denmark's Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen and Rio 2016 champion Chen Long of China.

The women's roll of honour includes Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, world champion in 2021 and 2022, and Chen Yufei, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo for China and was a four time world junior gold medallist.

The World Championships are scheduled to run from September 24 to October 8, 2023.