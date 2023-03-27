Chinese investment company CNSG Sports Development has offered to play a role in the third edition of the Asian Youth Games in Tashkent.

Company representatives Sun Bodong and Zhang Bo visited the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan (NOCU) headquarters to discuss the event which is planned for 2025.

They offered to assist the Organising Committee in "various areas", including the "organisation and holding of the multi-sport competition".

CNSG Sports Development says it has "actively participated in all major competitions held in China in the past 15 years".

Areas it has worked in include construction and logistics.

The company's purpose is "the promotion of sports and sports-related projects in China".

The last Asian Youth Games took place in 2013 in Nanjing ©Getty Images

Oybek Kasimov, the secretary general of the NOCU, expressed his gratitude for the Chinese offer.

He said the experience of the company would be "studied" and an offer potentially submitted, based on this information.

It comes with Chinese firm CAMC Engineering already appointed as the constructor of the Athletes' Village for the 2025 Games.

No edition of the Asian Youth Games has taken place since Nanjing in China hosted in 2013.

The 2017 event was awarded to Sri Lanka, only for the country to drop out following a series of problems.

Indonesian capital Jakarta was then lined up as a replacement, but the city also later withdrew and the event did not take place.

The 2021 edition in Shantou in China was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then cancelled entirely.

Singapore staged the first Games in 2009.