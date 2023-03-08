Russia is set to compete in Asian Chess Federation (ACF) competitions under its national flag and anthem so long it is not a qualifier for the World Championships.

The Chess Federation of Russia's (CFR) move to the ACF was officially confirmed last month at the latter's General Assembly with 29 delegates voting in favour to one against and six abstentions.

"We have an International Olympic Committee (IOC) with its own recommendations and then we have International Federations, which make decisions on their own regarding recommendations on restrictions," said Alexander Tkachyov, executive director of the RCF, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"For instance, gymnastics simply prohibits the participation [of Russian athletes].

"But there is nothing like this in the sport of chess largely owing to the fact that the World Chess Federation [FIDE] is led by a Russian [Arkady Dvorkovich].

"However, FIDE should not be ignoring IOC’s recommendations.

"We will not be allowed to participate in FIDE-authorised tournaments under the national flag.

"However, there is no such ban in the Asian Chess Federation.

"If the Asian Championships is not a qualifier for the world championship, we will perform under the flag and with the anthem."

The Chess Federation of Russia's move to the Asian Chess Federation was finalised late last month ©Getty Images

Tkachyov also said that the RCF's membership in the ACF may contribute to holding chess tournaments in Russia in the future.

The change is set to come into effect on May 1, with CFR players still competing as neutrals at the European Individual Chess Championship from March 2 to 14.

"Throughout the existence of the European Chess Union there has been only one European-level tournament held here," Tkachyov said.

"We know how to hold them, we simply were not allowed to do it.

"There was not a single Russian representative on the board, but that is not the case now.

"I am sure it will be different in the ACF.

"It is possible that ACF-authorised tournaments will take place in Russia this year."

The IOC has welcomed a suggestion that Russian and Belarusian athletes could return to international sport under a neutral banner by competing at Olympic Council of Asia events.

Most Russian sports have opted against transferring their affiliation from Europe to Asia, including the Russian Football Union, which instead sought establishing a Working Group with UEFA to restore relations.