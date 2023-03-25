The wrong anthem was played for Russia after Anastasiia Demurchian captured the light heavyweight title at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Championships here.

Demurchian arrived to collect her gold medal at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi only for Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 to be played - instead of Russia's national anthem - at the medal ceremony.

The stadium announcer apologised for the mistake before Demurchian was brought back on to the stage after the majority of fans had left and stood alone as Russia's national anthem was played.

Russian boxers returned to the Women's World Championships after the IBA lifted its restrictions last October, allowing them to compete under their national flag and anthem.

insidethegames has been informed that the Russian coaches had already corrected organisers before the start of today's competition when they played them Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 to ensure they performed the right anthem at the ceremony.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the use of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 for the Russian team during medal ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to replace the banned national anthem.

Anastasiia Demurchian defeated Australia's Kaye Scott in the light middleweight final ©Russian Boxing Federation

Russia competed as "ROC" - standing for Russian Olympic Committee - at the Games as part of punishments for the "cover-up of the cover-up" of the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory.

The country's name, anthem and flag has also been banned under the sanctions for the state-sponsored doping scheme operated by Russian officials at major events including the Olympics and Paralympics.

Russian athletes are largely banned from global sport due to the IOC's recommendations in response to the war in Ukraine but the IBA controversially ended the ban last October - a decision which has resulted in several countries boycotting the Women's World Championships.

A total of 12 boxers were sent by the Russian Boxing Federation with only Nataliya Sychugova and Demurchian reaching the finals of the respective light welterweight and light middleweight divisions.

Demurchian secured gold following victory by unanimous decision against Australia's Kaye Scott, while Sychugova lost to China's Yang Chengyu.

insidethegames has contacted the Boxing Federation of India and the International Boxing Association for comment.

More follows.