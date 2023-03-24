Exclusive: Scott wants IBA to bin "discriminatory" age limit after reaching world final at 38

Australia’s Kaye Scott has described a ruling that stops boxers from competing beyond the age of 40 as "discriminatory" and called for it to be either adjusted or scrapped altogether by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

Scott, who will turn 39 in June this year, has said that she is at the "peak" of her powers after reaching the final of the light middleweight category at the IBA Women’s World Championships here.

However, the Australian faces the prospect of having to hang up her gloves within the next two years because of the IBA’s age restrictions.

According to the IBA’s rules, male and female boxers cannot fight in elite-level competition past the age of 40.

Scott, who spoke out against the policy at today's IBA Women and Sport Conference in Indian capital New Delhi, told insidethegames that there should be no age barriers in the sport.

"I am turning 39 this year and the IBA has had the ruling that 40 is when you have to stop competing," said Scott.

"The [IBA] Diversity Commission brought up elements of injustices and discrimination and I feel that age limit is a discriminatory factor.

"Females already face a lot of troubles and obstacles in their careers.

IBA Board member Dian Gomes said the age limit had been imposed due to "health reasons" ©IBA

"A lot of athletes stop and have babies and return to the sport so that shaves some years off it, and they come back and have successful careers.

"There are other people who just start the sport later.

"To get to the top takes a long time, it’s taken me 10 years where I’ve been to the quarter-finals over the past few years and finally I’m making the finals.

"I feel like I am at my peak now and I am managing the training load.

"I don’t have any major injuries or anything so I just don’t understand why there should be a cut off."

India’s Olympic medallist and six-time world champion Mary Kom, who will turn 41 in November, has also criticised the age rules which will result in her missing next year's Olympics in Paris.

The IBA had previously raised the age limit in 2013 from 34 to 40 years old.

IBA Board member Dian Gomes said the age restrictions were in place because it was considered a "medical risk" to fight beyond the age of 40 when speaking at the organisation’s Women and Sport Conference.

Scott argued that every boxer is different and "should not be generalised".

Six-time world champion Mary Kom of India is expected to retire after turning 41 later this year due to the IBA's age rules ©IBA

"They try to use the medical excuse but it depends on what style of fighter you are," Scott told insidethegames.

"You might be 20 years old but you have had 100 fights and have had a billion more knocks to the head compared to someone else who has only had 40 fights.

"It’s discriminatory.

"You go through a medical check with a doctor before you compete and if you pass that there should be no issue.

"I would like to retire on my own terms, not something saying you can’t do it anymore.

"Mary Kom is still getting a medal at the World Championships and is in the top three in the world so it doesn’t make sense that the opportunity is taken away from you.

"I think I am smart enough that I would know if I was going downhill or there were medical problems that would stop me.

Kaye Scott celebrates after winning her light middleweight semi-final as she bids to secure Australia's first boxing world title ©IBA

"I have got girls in the team that are 20 years younger than me and we do exactly the same training load and I am actually one of the people in the cardio sessions leading the pack a lot of the time.

"It’s not like I am just hanging in there or just getting over the line.

"Some of these younger girls are behind me and I am saying keep up with me.

"I think that it is something the IBA should look at potentially adjusting or probably getting rid of because I don’t think there is a finite age."

Scott is set to make her first appearance in a world final since picking up a light heavyweight silver in 2016.

She is due to face Russia’s Anastasiia Demurchian tomorrow before setting her sights on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"I brought back a silver before but I would love to be the first [Australian] to get a gold medal," added Scott.

"It would be amazing.

"Once this is over, my focus will be on qualifying through to Paris.

"As 70 kilograms is not a weight division [for the Olympics], I will be dropping down to 66kg but I want to make that happen."