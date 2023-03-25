The Panam Sports Executive Committee has backed the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes so long as they are considered as neutrals.

The continental body claimed that it not affect its support for Ukraine and its athletes which continue to cope with the war caused when Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

But it parroted the line of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in claiming it believes that sport can promote "a peaceful and harmonious society".

The Panam Sports Executive Committee also cited that it wants to recognise the principles of the Olympic Charter that "support inclusion, non-discrimination, and the political neutrality of sport".

"Considering these principles, the Executive Committee supports a process to consider strict criteria for neutral athlete participation in international sport," said Panam Sports in a statement.

"These criteria should include demonstrating the absence of political ties to Government or armed forces, support for peace and the Olympic Values, full compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code and the Olympic Charter.

"Furthermore, the needs of potential neutral athletes must not be placed before those of Ukrainian athletes or have undue impact on athletes in other regions around the world.

"Panam Sports will await the further details on the definition and parameters for the possible inclusion of neutral athletes holding Russian or Belarusian passports."





More than 42,000 people have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but Panam Sports has claimed the Olympics in Paris next year can help promote "a peaceful and harmonious society" ©Getty Images

Since Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine, it is estimated that more than 42,000 people have been killed, including att least 10 civilians yesterday following long-range Russian bombardments in several parts of Ukraine, nearly 60,000 injured and 14 million displaced.

Panam Sports is led by Chilean Neven Ilic, who recently spent two weeks with Bach during his tour of Central American and the Caribbean.

The latest stance comes in the wake of the IOC under Bach announcing that it is exploring pathways for the return of Russia and Belarus to global sport, despite recommending an outright ban on the countries when the invasion began last year.

In addition to Panam Sports, the European Olympic Committees, Olympic Council of Asia, Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, and the Association of National Olympic Committees have all backed the IOC stance, which has been widely condemned by Governments in Western Europe and North America.

Of the continental Olympic organisations, four out of five have backed the IOC's move to have Russia and Belarus return to global sport ©Getty Images

Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) so far remains the only continental Olympic Committee organisation yet to express its support for the IOC's position.

Although remaining silent on the issue its biggest member, Australia, has stated its belief "not to punish the athlete for the actions of Governments".

A statement from the ONOC, led by Bach loyalist Robin Mitchell, backing the IOC is expected shortly.