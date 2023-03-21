Bach set to face protests at event in Germany over plans to let Russians compete at Paris 2024

The visit of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to the Ruhr Political Forum in Essen in his native Germany tomorrow is set to be greeted with further protests against any participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at Paris 2024.

Bach is set to speak on "Olympics in the field of tension between sport and politics," at the event being held in the Essener Philharmonie, an indoor arena in the city.

"We will give Mr. Bach a dignified reception," local businessman Thomas Schiemann promised a solidarity rally held last month to commemorate the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

The demonstration at the Forum has been organised by the German Ukraine support group OPORA and is expected to call for the Olympic suspension currently in force to be maintained.

"Every Russian athlete with a neutral flag is tinged with blood," OPORA's campaign notice states.

IOC President has angered Ukrainians with his plan to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus compete at next year's Olympic Games in Paris ©Getty Images

Last month, the IOC appeared to open the way for athletes to “participate in competitions as neutral athletes,"

A statement insisted that they would "in no way represent their state or any other organisation in their country,”

The IOC claimed there had been widespread support from athlete groups and drew parallels with individual and professional sports which have permitted those from Russia and Belarus to continue taking part in events.

The IOC Executive board recommended that “a pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored,"

"As long as the war of aggression lasts, it can't be made possible," Schiemann, married to Liudmyla,a Ukrainian, told the local WAZ news.

Although the IOC has stipulated that only "those who have not acted against the peace mission of the IOC by actively supporting the war in Ukraine could compete," protests groups remain opposed to any concession.

OPORA, which has been sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, plans to distribute leaflets with the message that "athletes are a powerful propaganda tool in totalitarian states," to those attending the forum.

"They are not independent, but wear the national colours and their achievements are celebrated by the state leadership," Schiemann said.

"Many Ukrainian athletes died in this war, the sports facilities in the country were destroyed,our only demand on the IOC is to stop tolerating the war and the war crimes against humanity,"

Last month, the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin was illuminated to mark one year since the invasion as a symbol of Germany's support of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Protesters are expected to carry banners with messages such as "no medals for murders" and other placards depicting the gun barrels of a tank superimposed with the five Olympic rings.

Schiemann is a member of the Forum established in 1990.

He intends to ask "critical questions" during the meeting.

Iryna Shum, the Ukraine Consul General in Dusseldorf, is also expected to be present.