IBA opens registration for Men’s World Championships, despite boycotts and plans for rival event

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has thrown open the door for all nations to enter this year’s Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, despite several already refusing to participate over the participation of Russian and Belarusian boxers.

The registration period for the event, scheduled to be held from May 1 to 14 in Uzbek capital Tashkent, has been officially opened by the IBA.

A deadline of March 31 has been set for National Federations to register their athletes.

This year’s Women’s World Championships has been without 11 countries after their national governing bodies refused to send teams.

Several of those organisations, including USA Boxing, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and Boxing Canada, have also decided to boycott the Men’s World Championships.

The move came after the IBA controversially lifted the ban on Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete without any restrictions on national symbols in contrary to recommendations by the International Olympic Committee.

The IBA revealed that all nations are being invited to the event, as well as a training camp due to be held from April 15 to 28 and run by the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation.

IBA President Umar Kremlev has claimed that the Common Cause Alliance's plans to create an alternative event to the Men's World Championships like "compared the mosquito with the elephant" ©IBA

IBA President Umar Kremlev promised that the Men’s World Championships would celebrate outstanding boxers, including previous champions.

"Our major events, IBA World Championships, were created to determine the strongest but also to celebrate their great achievements," he said.

"It’s time when the whole world is watching boxing, and our athletes under the spotlight.

"We want to celebrate them and those who have been on the podium previously, as intergenerational continuity is of greater importance for our future. I am looking forward to witnessing new stars to be born in Tashkent."

Earlier this month, Boxing New Zealand President Steve Hartley revealed that a competition is due to be held in The Netherlands later this year as an alternative to the IBA Men’s World Championships.

The organisation is a part of the Common Cause Alliance but chosen not to follow other members in boycotting the Women’s World Championships, although Hartley said he would "prefer" if athletes did not go.

Kremlev has laughed off plans for a rival to the Men’s World Championships, claiming it is like "comparing the mosquito with the elephant".

Uzbekistan is preparing to host the IBA Men's World Championships for the first time ©Getty Images

The 7,000-seater Humo Arena is set to play host to competition with Uzbekistan preparing to stage the IBA’s flagship event for the first time.

Gold medallists are set to receive $200,000 (£160,000/€185,000), with silver medallists earning $100,000 (£82,000/€93,000) and bronze-medal winning getting $50,000 (£41,000/€46,500).

Uzbekistan Boxing Federation senior vice-president Saken Polatov claimed that boxing "rightfully occupies a special place" in his nation.

"For our country, it is a great honour and pride to host the main boxing event - the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships," he said.

"I would like to assure you that the Organizing Committee and the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan would provide the best organisational conditions for the participants of this tournament, both from the competitive side and on issues related to staying in Uzbekistan, including ensuring complete security.

"Having significant practical experience in organising large and big events in various areas of life, including sports, opportunities and resources, and most importantly, a great desire, there is every reason and confidence to believe that the World Boxing Championships will be organised and held at the highest level."