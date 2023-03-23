IBA says aid provided to more than 20 nations to fight at Women's World Championships

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has revealed that it provided financial assistance to more than 20 countries to ensure they participated at the Women's World Championships here.

Among the 23 nations that benefited from the IBA''s financial support programme were Colombia, Nepal, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Venezuela who were all represented in yesterday's quarter-finals in Indian capital New Delhi.

Ingrit Valencia, Angie Paola Valdés, Camila Gabriela Camilo Bravo and Yeni Arias have earned medals for Colombia and are set to compete in today's semi-finals.

A total of 11 countries withdrew from the event in protest of the presence of Russian and Belarusian boxers but the IBA stressed that it would provide financial support to those from boycotting nations that still wanted to compete.

Megan de Cler took up that offer after the Dutch Boxing Federation, led by Boris van der Vorst, shunned the World Championships.

The IBA said it provided funds to help Megan de Cler, who controversially appeared under a neutral flag despite the Dutch Boxing Federation's withdrawal, to get to the Women's World Championships ©IBA

Her appearance under a neutral flag angered van der Vorst who accused the IBA of "undermining the authority and independence" of his governing body.

The Dutch boxer won her opening fight, insisting "I don’t do politics", before losing at the last-16 stage of the light welterweight division.

Other nations that were assisted by the IBA's financial support programme were Afghanistan, Guyana, Guatemala, Moldova, Eswatini, Sierra Leone, Dominican Republic, Jordan, Haiti, Slovakia, Mali and Cameroon.

"Our main goal is to create good conditions for our athletes to compete," said IBA President Umar Kremlev.

Colombia have four boxers competing in the semi-finals after receiving financial assistance from the IBA ©IBA

"The IBA financial support programme aims to help smaller and less fortunate countries to compete internationally and receive necessary experience from major tournaments.

"For those nations that have already been competing at this level, it's a huge chance to be on the podium, despite financial issues.

"Step by step after their debuts, countries that are here for the first time, will develop faster in boxing."

More than 300 athletes from 65 nations entered the Women's World Championships that is scheduled to end on Sunday (March 26).

Gold medallists in all 12 categories are in line to receive $100,000 (£83,235/€94,371) while silver medallists will earn $50,000 (£41,617/€47,185) and bronze winners will get $25,000 (£20,808/€23,592) as part of a lucrative purse of $2.4 million (£1.9 million/€2.2 million) for the event.