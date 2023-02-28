Argentina’s World Cup winning football coach Lionel Scaloni has signed a new contract which will take him through until 2026.

Scaloni signed the deal after a meeting with Argentina Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia in Paris, where Scaloni was awarded the International Professional Players Association (FIFPRO) Coach of the Year award yesterday.

"Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the 'Senior Selection' until 2026," an AFA statement said.

The deal takes Scaloni to the next World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

"I am eternally grateful to the President of the AFA for giving me the opportunity to coach this wonderful national team," Scaloni said.

"I'm thankful for the players, those 26 who led us to glory, without them we could not have achieved anything."

In December, he became the third Argentina coach to win the World Cup after Cesar Luis Menotti in 1978 and Carlos Bilardo in 1986.

Lionel Scaloni, right, built his World Cup winning side around Lionel Messi ©Getty Images

"When confidence is high, communication is simple and effective," Tapia declared.

"We continue to strengthen the national team project, together with Lionel Scaloni, the world champion coach."

As a teenager, Scaloni had won the FIFA World Youth Cup in 1997 and after spells with Newell’s Old Boys and Estudiantes in Argentina, his career took him to Spain, Italy and England.

He was included in Argentina’s squad for the 2006 World Cup and played in the victory over Mexico in the round-of-16.

As a coach he teamed up with Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla, and when Sampaoli was given the reins of the national team, Scaloni went with him.

Sampaoli was dismissed after Argentina's 4-3 defeat against eventual champions France in the round-of-16 at the 2018 World Cup, and Scaloni was chosen to take over.

He built a new squad around Lionel Messi and won the 2021 Copa America and the Finalissima, against European champions Italy in 2022.

In 57 games in charge, Scaloni has won 37 and only lost five times, notably against Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.