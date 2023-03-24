Swimmer Ryan Pini of Papua New Guinea has been elected as the chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Council.

Pini, who won Commonwealth Games gold at Melbourne 2006 in the 100 metres butterfly category was voted as chair, and automatically earns a seat on the organisation’s Executive Committee.

Shooter Gaby Ahrens of Namibia, who won trap bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, was voted in as vice-chair, and deputy to the chair on the Executive Committee.

Two members to sit on the WADA Foundation Board were also elected, with the first of these posts going to Belgian badminton player Yuhan Tan.

One of the two seats for Athletes Council members on the Foundation Board must be reserved for a Para athlete, and this position went to Irish Para canoeist Patrick O’Leary.

WADA’s National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) Expert Advisory Group (EAG) has also elected a chair and vice-chair.

Namibian shooter Gaby Ahrens has been elected as vice-chair of WADA's Athlete Council ©Getty Images

Kim Kum-pyoung of the Korea Anti-Doping Agency has been elected as chair of the NADO EAG, with Michael Cepic of the National Anti-Doping Agency of Austria elected as vice-chair.

Both Kum-pyoung and Cepic will sit on WADA’s Foundation Board following their elections to the respective roles.

WADA President Witold Bańka said: "I would like to congratulate WADA’s new Executive Committee and Foundation Board members elected by and from the Agency’s Athlete Council and NADO Expert Advisory Group.

"The Agency is strengthened significantly by embedding more athlete and NADO representation into our governance structure and decision-making process.

"I look forward to welcoming our new members around the table and benefiting from their valuable insight as we lead our global collaborative mission for doping-free sport."