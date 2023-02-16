Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China President Timothy Fok has announced his intention to bid to host the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly and World Beach Games.

Fok was previously behind efforts for Hong Kong to stage the second edition of the World Beach Games which was originally due to be held in 2021 before being moved to 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bali in Indonesia is set to host this year’s delayed Games as well as the ANOC General Assembly which will see representatives from more than 200 National Olympic Committees gather for the annual meeting.

Hong Kong has also had two unsuccessful bids for the Asian Games, but Fok is determined to bring a major sporting event to the country.

"With all of the pandemic restrictions lifted, now is the best time for Hong Kong to host international sporting events, whether it’s the [ANOC General] Assembly or the [World Beach] Games," said Fok in a report by the South China Morning Post.

ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg said that Hong Kong would be a "good place" to stage the World Beach Games in the future ©Getty Images

"In our sporting history, we have only hosted the East Asian Games [in 2009].

"We have our facilities, and everything can happen now with the cooperation of the Greater Bay Area."

Fok’s comments came at the 2022 Hong Kong Sports Stars Awards public voting press conference.

ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg, who was also present at the press conference, said Hong Kong was a "good place" to host the World Beach Games.

"I saw how good Hong Kong athletes were in the Tokyo Olympics, that was great and sport is developing here," said Lindberg.

"We always create doors for smaller nations to host worldwide events.

"We are looking at different alternatives in different years.

"You can share with [the Greater Bay Area] - the things we need for the Games are water and beaches."