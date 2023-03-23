Hammer thrower Iryna Klymets has led a training event for young athletes organised by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU).

The "Do like Olympians" initiative took place at the Volyn Regional Lyceum with Intensive Military and Physical Training, where Klymets is a graduate from.

It was primarily an educational event and saw Klymets join physical education teachers to provide a lesson to students before they were given gifts from NOCU.

"I want to thank the teachers for the fact that every time after the sports meeting you found time to work with me additionally and always gave your knowledge, thank you to all the teachers of the lyceum for making me who I am today, for educating, instilling a love of sports," said Klymets.

"I am very happy that they always helped me, that it was here that I studied for four unforgettable years.

Iryna Klymets led a training session for students before they received gifts from NOCU ©NOCU

"I want to say that you proudly carry the title of Lyceum student and glorify the Lyceum in all areas that are possible."

The event was also attended by deputy chairman of the NOCU in the Volyn region Pavlo Bosnyuk, and director of the Volyn Regional Centre for Public Health Oleksandr Khryplyuk.

Bosnyuk is also head of the Lyceum.

In addition to the educational session, Klymets also presented members of the Ukrainian military with medals to recognise their contributions in the war with Russia.

The 28-year-old competed at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 in the women's hammer throw where she achieved respective finishes of 14th and 21st.