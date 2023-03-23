Lkhadiri says birth of first child behind push for Paris 2024 after winning world medal

French boxer Wassila Lkhadiri has said that the birth of her first child is fuelling her ambition to compete at her home Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Lkhadiri has sealed her first world medal after booking her place in the semi-finals of the light flyweight division at the International Boxing Association Women's World Championships here.

It's her best performance at the IBA's flagship event and her first competition back since giving birth to her daughter Ayleen 16 months ago.

Lkhadiri, a two-time European bronze medallist, is now aiming to go on to secure the world title in Indian capital New Delhi before setting sights on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"She will be my motivation and my strength as I think about my daughter all the time," said the 27-year-old.

"I would like to qualify for the 50 kilogram category.

"I will do my best so I know that my daughter will be proud of me and I will fight for myself too.

"It was difficult for me to come back and I think about that too.



"I think it will be a bonus for me [to compete at a home Olympics] as all my family will be present which will be really important and my daughter will be present too."

Lkhadiri has eliminated some of her strongest rivals in her division as she defeated China's reigning Asian Games champion Chang Yuan, Japan's Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Tsukimi Namiki and Armenia's Anush Grigoryan before beating Rabab Cheddar of Morocco in the quarter-finals yesterday.

She is now set to face Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the semi-finals with the winner facing either India's Nikhat Zareen or Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the gold-medal bout.

"It has been my first competition since my pregnancy, and I am very satisfied," said Lkhadiri.

"I delivered a baby 16 months ago, and following that I gained a lot of weight.

"Now I managed to get fit for this Championships.

"My daughter is not with me now, I prefer to be concentrated only on the competitions, that’s why Ayleen is with my parents now.

"All I do here, I do it for her."