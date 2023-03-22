International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has pledged to leave a "game-changing legacy" for the development of women’s boxing here as his organisation prepares to stage its Women and Sport Conference.

Indian capital New Dehli is set to host the event on Friday (March 24) before the final two days of competition at the IBA Women’s World Championships.

The conference is due to be held under the theme of "Level Canvas - Equal Opportunity" and aims to explore the subject "Breaking Down the Barriers to Women’s Participation in Sport".

How boxing can create an environment for female coaches to thrive and how it is responding to the needs of athletes’ physical and mental well-being are among the topics that are set to be discussed.

Kremlev is scheduled to be one of the speakers along with Boxing Federation of India President Array Singh and many other IBA representatives including Board Members Pearl Dlamini, Dian Gomes, Marta Forcen Celaya, Kristy Harris, Elise Seignolle and Zsuzsanna Toth.

IBA President Umar Kremlev believes the Women and Sport Conference can leave a "game-changing legacy" ©IBA

IBA development director Chris Roberts and Athletes' Committee chair Lovlina Borgohain are also expected to attend as well as Prabuddhika Lokuyaddehige, chair of the Women’s Commission at the Boxing Association of Sri Lanka.

"The IBA Women and Sport Conference represents an opportunity to build on the momentum of the outstanding IBA Women’s World Championships here in New Delhi and leave a game-changing legacy for the future development of women’s sport and boxing," said Kremlev.

"As we have seen in the ring, women’s boxing is in fantastic health here in India, and this conference will explore the incredible potential for further growth in this country and across the globe."

Women’s boxing made its Olympic debut at London 2012 and has since featured at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

New Delhi is staging the Women’s World Championships for the third time having previously played host in 2006 and 2018.

Indian boxing star Lovlina Borgohain, who is chair of the IBA Athletes' Committee, is set to speak at the conference ©IBA

Gold medallists in all 12 categories are in line to receive $100,000 (£83,235/€94,371) while silver medallists will earn $50,000 (£41,617/€47,185) and bronze winners will get $25,000 (£20,808/€23,592) as part of a lucrative purse of $2.4 million (£1.9 million/€2.2 million) for the event.

More than 300 boxers from 65 countries are competing at the World Championships, although the event has been marred by a series of withdrawals from national governing bodies over the participation of Russian and Belarusian boxers.

The United States, Britain and Ukraine are among a number of National Federations that chose to boycott the tournament in protest of Russia and Belarus' presence in the Indian capital.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus had been barred in response to the war in Ukraine until the IBA decided to lift the ban, allowing them to compete under their national flag in contrary to the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations.