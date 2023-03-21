Olympic champion Mossely exits as Italy fume over top seed Canfora’s loss at New Delhi 2023

France’s Olympic champion Estelle Mossely suffered a rare defeat while Italy’s Assunta Canfora stormed off in anger following her shock loss at the International Boxing Association Women’s World Championships here.

Mossely was competing in an amateur boxing event for the first time since capturing gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics as she bids to triumph again at her home Games in Paris next year.

Since her victory in the Brazilian city seven years ago, Mossely has won all 11 of her professional fights.

But Mossely came back to earth with a bump following a heavy defeat to Colombia’s Angie Paola Valdés in the lightweight division at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall in Indian capital New Delhi.

The Colombian never allowed Mossely to settle as she went on the front foot and stayed there, landing some big shots to secure victory by unanimous decision.

It was the second big scalp Valdés had claimed in the tournament having defeated second seed Wu Shih-yu of Chinese Taipei in the previous round.





Brazil’s Olympic silver medallist and 2019 world champion Beatriz Ferreira started her campaign with a resounding win over Australia’s Danielle Scanlon.

There was also success for Jasmine who was one of four Indian boxers to win on a strong day for the host nation.

Jasmine saw off Mijgona Samadova to advance to the quarter-finals of the lightweight category.

Nitu, Manisha and Nikhat Zareeen also delivered victories for India in the respective minimumweight, featherweight and light flyweight classes.

Canfora would have been hoping to get her bid for gold off to a flying start but was left devastated by a first-round stoppage.

Camila Gabriela Camilo Bravo of Colombia secured victory when the referee stopped the contest with 54 seconds left of the opening round.

After the furious Italian coaches failed in their appeals to the judges, Canfora stormed out of the ring before Danish referee Kent Hansen had declared the result.

"There was no reason to stop the fight because our athlete was winning the round," Italian head coach Renzini Emanuele told Indian newspaper the Hindustan Times.

"She just suffered a very normal blow, just like her opponent suffered other blows with the same effectiveness.

"It was just a clear error by the evaluation referee."

Fellow light welterweight seeds Aida Abikeyeva of Kazakhstan, Jelena Janicijevic of Serbia, Shinetsetseg Uranbileg of Mongolia and Sona Harutyunyan of Armenia followed Canfora through the exit door.

It was also the end of the road for Dutch boxer Megan de Cler following her defeat to Mexican Guadalupe Altagracia Solís Acosta.

De Cler had been at the centre of a row between the Dutch Boxing Federation and the IBA after she appeared under a neutral flag at the Opening Ceremony.

Megan de Cler, right, who is competing under a neutral flag after the Dutch Boxing Federation's withdrawal, lost her last-16 clash ©IBA

The Dutch Boxing Federation, led by Boris van der Vorst, has boycotted the event but de Cler opted to come, insisting "I don’t do politics".

While there was disappointment for Canfora, there was joy for Italians Irma Testa and Giordana Sorrentino.

Testa, an Olympic bronze medallist and top seed in the featherweight division, saw off Vietman's Thi Thanh Hao Nguyen, while Sorrentino overcame the challenge of Puerto Rican Krystal Rosado in the light flyweight category.

Third seed Laura Fuertes Fernandez of Spain and Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia were also among the winners in that class.

Minimumweight top seed Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan advanced to the last eight courtesy of a win over Russia’s Iuliia Chumgalakova.

The leading seed in the welterweight category also emerged victorious as Navbakhor Khamidova defeated India’s Manju.

She will be joined in the quarter-finals by Cape Verde’s second seed Ivanusa Gomes Moreira who clinched victory over Tsetsegdari Myagmarsuren of Mongolia in the last bout in an action-packed day.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow.