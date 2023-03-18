African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) President Samson Deen visited Egypt and Morocco as part of a movement to expand Para sports across the region in the run-up to the Accra 2023 African Para Games.

Deen met with the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Egypt leaders Hayat Khattab and Ibrahim Amin as talks were held on the current status of the movement.

He also met with Egypt's Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy and his Ghanaian counterpart Mustapha Ussif to recognise the goals of the AfPC for the continent.

Deen also visited Marrakesh in Morocco, where he met with the country's sports director within the Ministry of National Education, Pre-School and Sports Abderrazzak Akkari, where conversation revolved around Government interventions, bidding of Para Games and participation.

Ghana is scheduled to host the first African Para Games later this year ©Getty Images

"Mr Akkari gave the assurances of the Government to support the Para Games and shall urge its colleague Ministers within the region to provide the needed support to NPCs," said Deen.

"He supported the agenda to submit a framework that will see the African Union Sport Council through the Specialised Technical Committee advance an agenda including Para Games In the next bidding of the African Olympic and Paralympic Games 2027."

Deen is set to continue his visits to African nations, with trips to Guinea Bissau and Nigeria scheduled for next month.

The African Para Games is due to be held from September 3 to 12 2023, with the African Games postponed to March 8 to 23 2024, due to economic pressures and delays in preparations.