This year's African Games, due to take place in Ghana from August 4 to 19, have been moved to 2024 because of economic pressures, delays in preparations and acrimony amongst key stakeholders.

A new date for the Games will be announced soon, following the resolution of the crises between the African Union (AU) the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations.

The Games had faced disruption because of a disagreement between African sporting confederations and the AU over marketing rights.

The issue was reportedly resolved in amicable fashion on Sunday (February 19), at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa following a meeting facilitated by Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A new protocol agreement was also signed on the sidelines of the AU Heads of States Summit in the Ethiopian capital.

Building delays, coupled with Ghana's economic crisis, has led to the African Games being postponed until next year ©Accra 2023

Ghana has been struggling to prepare the necessary hosting facilities for the event, which will share three host cities in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

Construction works at the Borteyman Sports Complex, earmarked to host the swimming, boxing and indoor sporting events, are behind schedule and organisers were also facing a race against time to complete the University of Ghana Stadium.

Works on the Athletes' Village have also faced complications due to the University of Ghana academic calendar, with the continuous presence of students at the Diaspora Halls making it difficult for refurbishment works to progress at the required pace.

The build-up to the Games has been overshadowed by an economic crisis which is currently affecting Ghana, although inflation did drop for the first time in almost two years in January, down to 53.6 per cent.

Former Ghana President John Mahama has led calls for the cancellation of the event, although Kweku Ofosu Asare Ofosu Asare, deputy chief operating officer of the Local Organising Committee, has claimed in response it will cost Ghana just as much not to host the Games as it will to stage them.