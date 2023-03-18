The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has entered a partnership with Green Future Project (GFP) to help pursue its goals on reducing carbon emissions.

This builds on the cooperation agreement between the WBSC and GFP and its strategic partner Pilio reached at the start of this year to develop the governing body's offset strategy for restoration and preservation of its natural ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, 1,300 trees have been planted and 98,310 units of clean energy produced.

The WBSC has also pointed to initiatives including the calculation of carbon footprint for the 2022 period according to the international standard for the measurement and reporting of greenhouse gases, investment in regeneration projects, forest protection and renewable energy production, and improvements to the sustainable development section of its website as an education tool.

Sustainability forms part of the WBSC Strategic Plan 2022 to 2028.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari underlined the importance of its work with GFP.





"We are proud to be partnering with GFP and Pilio and it is critical that the WBSC involves its employees in being active players in these initiatives against climate change," Fraccari said.





"Each WBSC employee has been included in the project and will receive a monthly recap of their positive contribution towards supporting five different environmental projects in three different continents.

"The GFP provides us with a platform where we can track and communicate our impact in real-time to all our stakeholders and partners, helping to create awareness among our community.

"We can also learn how to support the ecosystems that we are protecting.

"Collectively, the WBSC is helping regenerate mangrove ecosystems in Madagascar, protecting some of the most biodiverse reserves in Ecuador and supporting the development of Tamil Nadu Wind Farm project in India."

The GFP aims to simplify access to effective climate solutions to enable individuals and businesses to play a part in reversing climate change.