A record of more than 3,000 medal designs from 120 countries have been submitted for next year's Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon.

Creators were asked to design the front of the medal to be cast into the gold, silver and bronze, with the reverse side to be planned by the Organising Committee.

The medal design competition dates back to the first Summer edition of the Youth Olympics in Singapore in 2010, and the number of entries for Gangwon 2024 is 10 times that for the last Winter edition in Lausanne four years ago.

Mexico, India and the United States were the top three countries for submissions, followed by hosts South Korea.

A panel of judges is set to select the top three designs by a panel, including the Zakea Page, the New Zealander who won the medal design competition for Lausanne.

He will be joined International Olympic Committee (IOC) youth reporters, Gangwon 2024 youth representatives, an IOC young leader and an Olympian on the Olympian artist programme.

New Zealand's Zakea Page, winner of the medal design competition for the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, will be part of the judging panel for Gangwon 2024 ©IOC

The top three designs are set to be announced next Friday (March 24) as part of the 300 days to go celebrations.

Criteria to be used in the selection include aesthetics, originality, the backstory and integration with the Youth Olympic Games narrative.

First-place prize for the design competition includes a round-trip for two to Gangwon, access to the Opening Ceremony and sports events and a set of medals.

Gangwon 2024 is scheduled take place between January 19 to February 1 next year.