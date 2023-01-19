Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games has launched its official mascot, inspired by the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic mascots.

Named Moongcho, it represents a snowball born out of a fight between Soohorang and Bandabi, adding to the legacy of Pyeongchang 2018.

Moongcho can be seen wearing a sky-blue goggles and a red scarf around its neck.

Its name is derived from the Korean word Moongchida, which means to bring together various thoughts and powers and the mascot created by a college student named Soo-Yeon Park.

The Local Organising Committee also unveiled the official song and choreography for the Games, with b-girl and Youth Olympic Games medallist Yeri Kim appointed as an honorary ambassador.

Moongcho was inspired by the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic mascots Soohorang and Bandabi ©Getty Images

"The unveiling of the mascot is always an important milestone, and with just one year to go today, we can be confident that the youth of the world will have an outstanding experience during their time in Gangwon, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said.

"The Organising Committee has leveraged the legacy of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, appointed inspiring ambassadors and created a young and enthusiastic team who will make the athletes feel at home.

"We can look forward to truly great Winter Youth Olympic Games, with great sports performances in the Olympic spirit of solidarity and peace."

A song named "We Go High" was unveiled as the official song along with a group of 60 youngsters performing a choreography to mark one year to go for the event.

The song expresses the growth of young people and the peaceful future they are creating, according to a release by the IOC.

Keun Hak Kim, Choi Seo-Yeon and the Chuncheon City Youth Choir performed the song to celebrate the one-year-to-go event for the Games.

Youth Olympic Games medallist Yeri Kim, right, was appointed as an honorary ambassador of Gangwon 2024 ©Getty Images

"The engagement and mobilisation of local youth is a top priority," IOC Member Hong Zhang said.

"Young people hold the power to shape and transform our society in ways that are both significant and meaningful.

"By providing opportunities for them to engage in sport and Olympic values education, we can empower them to become role models in their communities.

"Gangwon 2024 is not just about competition, it's about creating opportunities for local youth to reach their full potential and contribute to building a better future for all."

Vancouver 2010 singles champion Yuna Kim joined the celebrations.

The IOC has also launched today an official website for Gangwon 2024.

Gangwon 2024 is scheduled to be held from January 19 to February 1 2024.