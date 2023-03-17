Norway claimed another parallel slalom title as they overcame five-time winners Switzerland to secure the mixed team crown during the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup in Soldeu, Andorra.

Women’s parallel giant slalom world champion Maria Therese Tviberg, the women’s and men’s World Championship bronze medallists Thea Louise Stjernesund and Timon Haugan, and Rasmus Windingstad, blazed past reigning Olympic champions Austria in the semi-finals with a 3-1 score.

Austria defeated Germany in the small final in a rematch of the Big Final from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The overall Nations Cup leaders Switzerland gave the winners some trouble in the Big Final, as the team of Semyel Bissig, Andrea Ellenberger, Camille Rast and Livio Simonet were ahead 2-1 leading into the final race.

However, Haugan delivered for his country, finishing in a time of 21.70 seconds to secure the event, thanks to the team having a quicker overall time.

Norway's trophy list increase!

2 World Cup Finals ✅

2021 🥇 World Champions#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/ibrTB1Ccat — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) March 17, 2023

"It felt great and a big redemption for Meribel when we got second," said Haugan.

"I am very happy and like Thea (Stjernesund) said, you feel the responsibility for the team and you don’t want to let them down.

"Then it feels even better when you succeed. It was a great day."

Stjernesund talked about the reason behind the success of the Norwegians.

"With this flat terrain you really have to work and push and as Norwegian team we train a lot of physical training during the whole year and on this type of courses we get more out of it I think," said Stjernesund.

Switzerland remain top of the Nations Cup points tally with 10,814, with Austria in second with 8,497 and Norway in third with 6,975.