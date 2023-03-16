FIFA President Infantino attends inauguration of football stadium in Rwanda renamed after Pelé

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the inauguration of a football stadium in Rwanda which is being renamed after Brazilian World Cup winner Pelé.

Following the death of the Brazilian footballing icon, widely considered as one of the world’s greatest players, Infantino, who was today re-elected as FIFA President by acclamation at the Congress in Kigali, called for a football stadium in every country to be named after Pelé.

Cape Verde was the first nation to heed Infantino’s call, with Colombia and Guinea-Bissau the next to follow suit.

Speaking at the Football Delegation Tournament, held on the eve of the FIFA Congress at the Kigali Stadium, which is now being renamed the Kigali Pelé Stadium Infantino told crowds: "Pelé is football.

"Pelé left us far too early but he is always with us.

Gianni Infantino has called on every country to name a football stadium after Brazilian superstar Pelé, who died aged 82 in December ©Getty Images

"To all of us who love football, he is so important.

"Thank you for this great gesture to name this beautiful football stadium after Pelé."

Pelé died aged 82 in December 2022 following a period in hospital in Brazil.

Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, won the FIFA World Cup title three times with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.