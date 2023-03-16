The United States Anti-Doping Agency have announced that wrestler Jordan Oliver will be serving a two-year suspension after he violated anti-doping policies for the second time in his career.

His first ban came in 2018 where he tested positive for amphetamine, which earned him a one-year suspension.

The 32-year-old tested positive for 11-nor-9-carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the main component of cannabis, marijuana and hashish, which was found in his system during tests at the World Team Trials Challenge event on May 22 2022.

Jordan Oliver, left, will be eligible to return to action in 2024 ©Getty Images

He was above the urinary decision limit of 180 ng/mL.

Oliver's suspension began on July 12 2022, and he is forced to forfeit any medals, points and prizes acquired after the day he was tested.

The American won gold at the Fort Worth 2019 US National Championships, and was a four-time Big 12 champion in his university days.