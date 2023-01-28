The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has claimed that the partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) "helped guarantee" that the Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games will be recognised as a "clean event".

FISU partnered with USADA to "protect and uphold clean sport" at the Games that ran from January 12 to 22.

Pre-competition and in-competition testing was carried out by USADA with nearly 20 representatives collecting more than 200 urine and blood samples through a strategic test distribution plan.

"FISU has always promoted clean Games and championships and cups," said FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond.

"Having USADA in Lake Placid to perform the doping control helped guarantee that the FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid will be recognised as a clean event."

More than 2,400 athletes and officials from 46 nations participated in 11 days of competition in Lake Placid.

FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond claimed the partnership with USADA helped "guarantee" Lake Placid 2023 will be recognised as a "clean event" ©FISU

USADA said it aimed to deliver a "robust and comprehensive" anti-doping programme for Lake Placid 2023.

"We were honoured to work with FISU and the village of Lake Placid as they presented the first edition of the Games in the United States in 30 years, and we thank the entire FISU team for their dedication to true and healthy sport," said USADA chief executive Travis Tygart.

"As a result of this collaboration, clean athletes can rest assured that anyone who violates anti-doping rules will be held accountable and that good sportsmanship will rule the day.

"We hope that everyone will embrace this amazing opportunity to celebrate sport and the ability for students to learn integrity and other life lessons through sport."