Commonwealth Games boxing medallists Stephen Zimba and Patrick Chinyemba have led a "Learn to Play" session for youngsters at the Zambia Olympic Committee (ZNOC) Olympafrica Centre in Lusaka.

Zimba who won welterweight silver at Birmingham 2022 and flyweight bronze medallist Chinyemba, both Olympians at the Tokyo Games, conducted sessions on basic footwork and techniques for the children, all aged under 15.

They were joined by judokas Rita Kabinda and Taonga Soko, both Birmingham 2022 Zambian team members, who gave guidance on throws and takedowns.

"It is important to remember the positive impact that sports can have on children's physical and mental health, as well as their personal development," Zambian Olympic Committee President Alfred Foloko said.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Stephen Zimba gave guidance on footwork and basic technique ©ZNOC

"Events like these provide an excellent opportunity for children to learn new skills, make new friends and develop a love of sports that can last a lifetime."

The event was held as part of the National Youth Day celebrations, which also coincided with Commonwealth Day.

"The successful hosting of this event is a testament to the importance of investing in youth and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle," Foloko added.

Some 78 youngsters from the local community took part in the session which also offered the opportunity to take part in baseball5.