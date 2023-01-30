The Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) has hosted leading officials from the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) as part of an exchange programme.

This was held with the aim of the LNOC sharing experiences in how it conducts its constitutional mandate.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko and secretary general Boniface Kambikambi travelled to Lesotho, holding discussions with the LNOC Executive Board on its operations and how it implements strategic goals.

LNOC President Tlali Rampooana led Zambian officials on a visit to the Afriski resort in the Maluti Mountains, one of only two ski resorts in southern Africa.

The Zambian delegation met with resort management with a view to collaborating on a Winter Games programme, similar to one undertaken upon by the Eswatini Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association last year.

Athletes from Eswatini are receiving ongoing training to help them prepare for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

President Alfred Foloko, right, and secretary general Boniface Kambikambi, left, led the NOCZ delegation on its visit to Lesotho ©LNOC

The LNOC also held exchange programmes with National Olympic Committees last year.

Lesotho has competed at every Summer Olympics since Munich 1972, apart from Montreal 1976, although it is yet to win a medal.

It has never participated at the Winter Olympics.

Zambia also boycotted Montreal 1976 because the International Olympic Committee refused to ban New Zealand after the country's rugby union team held a tour in South Africa, despite the United Nations' call for a sporting embargo.

It has participated at every other Summer Olympics since Tokyo 1964, winning a bronze at Los Angeles 1984 and silver at Atlanta 1996.

The country has not featured at the Winter Games.