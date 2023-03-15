US water polo teams without LA training base as aquatics centre plan changes

The United States water polo teams face being without a dedicated training venue in Los Angeles as they prepare for the 2028 Games the city will host, after plans to build an aquatics centre at Irvine's Great Park have been postponed.

At a special meeting to discuss the $720 million (£600 million/€685 million) Great Park project, city councillors applauded plans to move forward to create a park that would include an amphitheatre, two lakes and a promenade.

But plans to build an aquatics centre including a USA Water Polo facility, until recently believed to be part of the first phase of development, have now altered, NBC reports.

The City of Irvine says that priorities have shifted and the aquatic centre is now part of the proposed phase two.

"We train year-round all four years, we don't just get together two weeks before the Olympics," said Chris Ramsey, chief executive of USA Water Polo.

The United States women's team has won gold at the last three Olympics ©Getty Images

"Having them there as role models, mentors, leaders for families and other young aquatic athletes is a huge benefit to the city.

"The idea that we cannot support them with a proper training venue, to me, is just sad."

City leaders say they understood that Long Beach facilities would host water polo for Los Angeles 2028.

The city says it was also concerned the planned aquatic centre would not serve enough of the greater community.

The men's team won bronze when the Olympics were last held in Los Angeles in 1984, and matched that at Seoul 1988 and Beijing 2008.

The United States women's team has won gold at the last three Olympics.