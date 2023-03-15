Brady Leman, who is Canada's first men's Olympic ski cross champion, will be retiring at the age of 36 after the end of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) World Cup season.

The World Cup Finals is scheduled to take place at the Craigleith Ski Club in the city of Collingwood in Ontario, Canada, giving a chance for Leman to secure one last victory in his home country this weekend.

The Canadian won the Olympic gold in ski cross during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games, where he edged past Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger, who was the top-ranked racer.

"I am thankful for all that ski racing has shown me," said Leman, according to Alpine Canada.

"There's been so much change in ski cross from when I started to today.

"I guess I've been doing this a long time, but the thrill of racing, and winning, never got old.

"The biggest thank you of all goes to my parents who lit the spark that fuelled this amazing ride.

"The successes were rewarding, but I will most remember the time with my teammates whether training, competing, or just hanging out.

"Those memories will always bring a smile to my face and are probably what I'm going to miss the most about ski racing."

Leman bounced back after finishing fourth in Sochi 2014.

"I was really trying not to think about it as redemption because I don't think that'd be a good mindset to have but now that it's done, yeah," said Leman after his Olympic win.

"This blows [Sochi and Vancouver in 2010] out of the water.

Brady Leman secured Cnada's first ski cross title at the Olympics during Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

"I broke my leg the day before competition in Vancouver and then just missing the podium in Sochi was kind of bittersweet.

"Fourth at the Games is a big accomplishment, but at the same time you're the first guy who doesn't get a medal."

Leman had another chance to win a medal at Beijing 2022, but only managed to finish sixth.

Stanley Hayer, the Canadian ski cross head coach, expressed his gratitude towards Leman for all the years they have spent together.

"We spent a few years racing as teammates and the last eight years as coach and athlete," Hayer said.

"The experiences that we had together are unforgettable, both on and off the hill.

"His results speak for themselves and his contributions to our sport will be difficult to match.

"The best thing is that Brady has decided to retire on his own terms which is rare in any sport.

"I will forever be grateful that I am able to call him my teammate and my friend."

Leman enters this week's World Cup event aiming to improve on his sixth-place finish in the small final during Sunday's event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

"I'm hoping to end on a high, so no victory-lap run for me," Leman told The Canadian Press.

"I'm going to try to win right to the end."

Leman looks to add to his five World Cup wins and 31 podium finishes.

He also won a silver at the Utah 2019 World Championships and a gold at the 2016 Winter X Games.