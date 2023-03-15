A university chancellor has said he hopes India can win an Olympic gold medal in taekwondo after a memorandum of understanding was signed.

The deal was penned between the Korea National Sport University and the University of Delhi and will see Indian taekwondo athletes travel to South Korea for training.

Backing for the project comes from the South Korean Government and the athletes will also receive education over the course of three weeks.

Those selected for the trip are the 12 gold medallists from the All-India Inter SAI Taekwondo Championship.

This was held to celebrate the 50th year of Indian and Korean diplomatic relations, and attracted more than 260 athletes.

A taekwondo demonstration in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai ©Getty Images

Yong-gyu Ahn, the chancellor of the Korea National Sport University, was the guest of honour.

"It would be great to see an Indian taekwondo athlete obtain a gold medal in the Olympic Games in near future," he told the Hindustan Times.

"I hope this event becomes the stepping stone for taekwondo to be loved by the people of India, as a martial art sport."