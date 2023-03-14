Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has praised the country's Outrigger and Canoe Federation (SIOCF) for its fundraiser event prior to the 2023 Pacific Games.

The fundraising event attracted support from numerous organisations and institutions.

Sogavare congratulated the federation for its commitment to growing paddling sports in the Solomon Islands and gave his assurance that it has Government support.

The country is due to host the continental event for the first time from November 19 to December 2 this year.

Among the 24-strong sporting programme is outrigger canoeing, also known as va'a.

"We are a maritime country," Sogavare said.

"Our ancestors have been paddling our waters for centuries.

"Our warriors have been paddling our war canoes, raiding villages and taking heads as trophies.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare assured the Government's support for paddling sports in the country ©Getty Images

"We are known as headhunters.

"But come November, we will not be hunting for heads, we will be hunting for medals.

"Let us show the Pacific who we are."

In his closing remarks, Sogavare encouraged the Va'a competitors with an excerpt from the Bible.

"I can do all things through Him who gives me strength," he added.

"Stay focused on your training and do your best as you represent our country and fly our flag in this year's Pacific Games.

"Do yourself, your family and this country proud."

The SIOCF is due to compete in all three categories of the va’a event at Solomon Islands 2023; the V1, V6, and V12 events.