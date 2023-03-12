IWF plans tighter control measures on coaches and may give them seat on Board

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is planning to keep closer checks on coaches as part of its effort to win back favour from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Coaches will not be able to work in the sport without a licence when a new scheme comes into operation after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will be held more responsible for doping violations.

National Federations will also be required to sign up to the scheme, which was launched on a pilot basis in Sweden this weekend and will be used for the first time at the European Championships in Armenia next month.

Mohamed Jalood, the IWF President, told a gathering of more than 70 international coaches in Halmstad, via a video link, "Coaches must understand that in future if there is a problem with doping they will be punished too, not only the athlete.

"If there is a doping problem we can withdraw certification.

"The licence project is for the future, to make weightlifting better."

Jalood said athletes always turned first to their "father figure" coach, a point emphasised by the IWF general secretary Antonio Urso.

Speaking in Halmstad, at a seminar hosted by the equipment manufacturer Eleiko, Urso said, "The coach has the responsibility of the entire process of an athlete's development, not just technically but in the human area.

"In a big company - and the IWF is like a big company - if you want to invest in the future you must educate your managers, and that is what we are doing with coaches."

Coaches would need support from their National Federation to be registered and once the scheme is operational from 2025, they would have to undergo tests to gain a licence in one of four categories from club to international standard ©Getty Images

Asked if coaches should have more of a voice in weightlifting, Urso said, "It is a good idea to have a coaching representative on the executive board and we will be discussing it in Albania (at the World Youth Championships beginning on March 25) with a view to writing it into our new constitution."

The coaching licence scheme will be used by the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) at two of its competitions in April and July, before the final policy is sent for approval to lawyers, the IWF Executive Board and then the IWF Congress in Saudi Arabia in September.

Coaches would need support from their National Federation to be registered and once the scheme is operational from 2025, they would have to undergo tests to gain a licence in one of four categories from club to international standard.

Federations will also be required to give full details of athletes' coaches at their national championships, and the IWF will build a database to track their progress.

Under current plans the licence will be renewable every four years, and any coach who does not have support from their National Federation would not be able to work in international weightlifting.

Colin Buckley, the chair of the EWF coaching and research committee who has worked on the plan for years, said, "We won’t have coaches appearing out of nowhere in future.

"We will be able to see who is registered, who is accredited, who is starting out on the coaching journey.

"This is a very big step for National Federations to say yes, we take responsibility, yes we play our part in taking our sport in a new direction."

The coaching licence programme is the latest step towards a better future at the IWF, which was told by the IOC to "change its culture" if weightlifting is to have any chance of returning to the Olympic Games programme after Paris 2024.

Read more about the new coaching scheme here.