Royal Challengers Bangalore to use AI to assist with scouting efforts

Indian franchise cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore has revealed plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to assist with its scouting of players.

Its system involves players sending in footage of themselves to check them against certain criteria in an attempt to find potential.

This could be used to identify fast bowlers able to deliver at 130 kilometres per hour.

It is expected to supplement the more traditional method of sending scouts to seek promising players.

Speaking before the start of the Women's Premier League Twenty20 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore director Mike Hesson outlined his hopes for the usage of AI.

"We think our scouting needs to go a little bit deeper than sending regular scouts to tournaments," he said.

"There’s a lot of untapped talent and potential throughout the whole country.

"So, we have an artificial intelligence system, where we look at some key metrics.

"From a bowling perspective, it will be around pace.

"From a batting perspective, it will be around different positions that they get into.

"Once we identify talent there, we can bring them into camps or we can go and watch them at specific tournaments."

Royal Challengers Bangalore director Mike Hesson claimed that AI would help to "unearth that talent, not just for this year, but for beyond as well" ©Getty Images

Hesson explained that there would be an emphasis on identifying young players through the AI scouting system.

"We’re certainly trying to unearth that talent, not just for this year, but for beyond as well," he added.

"We’re trying to look far beyond just the mainstream tournaments or first class cricket or state cricket.

"We’re trying to look at underage talent, talent from the extremities of the country, people that potentially aren’t in teams already.

"The players we’re looking at might be a year away from actually being part of the RCB [Royal Challengers Bangalore].

"But we can identify them, we can watch them over a period of time and just see how they, how they develop.

"That’s certainly how we also operate and both the men’s and women’s programme."

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of five teams competing in the inaugural Women's Premier League, and already field a side in the men's Indian Premier League.