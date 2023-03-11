Quadruple Olympic champion Pat McCormick has died of natural causes at the age of 92 in Santa Ana in the United States.

The American became the first diver to triumph at both the 3-metre springboard and 10m platform events at consecutive Olympic Games as she dominated at Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956.

She achieved the feat in Australia just five months after giving birth to son Tim.

Her daughter Kelly was also an Olympic champion and won springboard silver at Los Angeles 1984 and a bronze in the discipline four years later in Seoul.

"She was good at everything she did," Kelly McCormick said.

"She wasn’t afraid of anything.

"She was super tough."

McCormick won 26 national titles from 1946 to 56 and was undefeated at the domestic event in 1951 and 1954, winning all 10 titles available in the two years.

She preceded her Olympic triumphs with platform gold at the Buenos Aires 1951 Pan American Games before taking the springboard and platform double at Mexico City 1955.

She also won springboard silver in the Argentine capital.

Pat McCormick won springboard and platform gold medals at Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956 ©Getty Images

"Her life was so wonderful," Tim McCormick said.

"She was quite a spitfire.

"She lived her life to the fullest her way."

Out of the pool, McCormick was still active in the sport.

She served on the Organising Committee for the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games and launched her programme "Pat's Champs" - a foundation aimed at building children's self-confidence, encouraging them to be ambitious, and setting practical ways to succeed.

Away from diving, she earned two college degrees, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, boated down the Amazon river, and modelled for swimwear brand Catalina.

The International Swimming Hall of Fame inductee was visited by four-time Olympic swimming champion John Naber in her final days.

Besides her children, she is survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In line with her wishes, she was cremated and her ashes will be scattered at sea.