The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), in partnership with its Foundation, has received a record $10 million (£8.4 million/€9.4 million) from the Rieschel Family Foundation.

The donation, which is the largest standalone contribution in the 10-year history of the USOPC's charitable branch, is intended to support its expanding mental health programme.

"We strongly believe that our athletes engaging with their local communities will reduce the stigma associated with seeking help and create relevance for the Olympic and Paralympic movements in those communities," said Gary Rieschel, announcing the donation alongside his partner Yucca.

The USOPC said it will bolster resources for the mental health operation which is on a three-phase expansion, scheduled to culminate with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the first phase, Jessica Bartley, the USOPC’s senior director of psychological services, will focus on building upon the programme's existing foundation to bolster resources, ensuring every Team USA athlete has access to a licensed provider who can address their mental health needs.

Since starting in 2020, when the USOPC expanded its focus on mental health, it has hired eight new licensed providers, logged 1,700 unique encounters with athletes and created a registry with more than 200 providers around the country.

The couple also made a $1.5 million (£1.25 million/€1.4 million) donation to the cause in the same year.

"This gift is truly game-changing for our athletes and the entire organisation," said Christine Walshe, USOPC President.

"Yucca and Gary's commitment represents the next transformative step for Team USA's mental health programme.

"We are also seeking additional investors for this programme to match the Rieschels' generosity and continue improving for our athletes."

The Rieschels have been active supporters of the foundation since its inception in 2013.

"This gift reflects our family's commitment to supporting Team USA athletes during and after their time as Olympians and Paralympians," said Gary Rieschel.

"We must succeed in this mission if we are to guarantee safe, fair and universal sport in the United States."