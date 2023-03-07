Brain injury charity Headway has castigated FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) claiming that the pair have lost "further credibility in the arena of brain health in football".

The criticism comes in the wake of the decision to reject a trial of temporary concussion substitutes.

IFAB ruled last weekend against allowing the Premier League, France's Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer in the United States to test the idea.

"We are disappointed that IFAB has yet again refused to introduce a temporary concussion substitute rule," said Headway chief executive Luke Griggs.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino claims football is 'making player health the main priority' by extending the trial of permanent substitutes.

"But this system has repeatedly failed to protect players as it relies on either medics making an immediate judgement or for a player to risk exacerbating their brain injury by playing on for 10 to 15 minutes to see how they get on.

"FIFA's claim that the current system represents a 'zero risk' approach is not supported by the repeated failures to take an 'if in doubt, sit it out!' approach to concussion.

The Premier League says it is disappointed that a temporary concussion substitute trial has been dismissed by FIFA and IFAB ©Getty Images

"These failures are in part due to the pressure placed on medics to make binary and immediate decisions in brief on-pitch assessments thanks to the permanent subs rule.

"FIFA and IFAB have had multiple opportunities to show leadership and introduce this important step for player safety.

"Frankly, with every IFAB meeting that passes without introduction of this rule, they lose further credibility in the arena of brain health in football."

The Premier League has stated that it cannot understand the decision while England's Professional Footballers Association has protested it.

Supporters of temporary concussion replacements say allowing medics more time to assess a player off from the pitch will reduce the risk of a concussed player being sent back out to play.

"We are disappointed that a temporary concussion substitute trial was not approved considering all available scientific evidence and the overwhelming support from Premier League club doctors," a Premier League spokesperson said.

"While we note that a trial has not been dismissed, we cannot understand the basis for which it has not been approved and remain convinced it should go ahead at the earliest possible opportunity in the interests of player welfare."