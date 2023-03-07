The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced the postponement of the Women's World Championship Division I Group A in China, citing "ongoing complications related to COVID-19" as the reason for the move.

Shenzhen was originally due to stage the event from April 11 to 17 but the IIHF has now decided to postpone it to "make sure it starts in a positive way".

New dates for the six-team tournament have yet to be announced.

"The IIHF's decision to postpone this Championship was primarily based on the international travel restrictions and testing requirements the participating teams would face as a result of ongoing complications related to COVID-19," a statement from the IIHF read.

China imposed some of the world’s toughest restrictions under its so-called "zero-COVID" approach, which led to the cancellation or postponement of several sporting events while its international borders remained largely closed for almost three years.

China has abandoned its "zero-COVID" policy but travellers from several countries still face strict COVID-19 testing requirements ©Getty Images

Restrictions have been eased since last December with travellers from many countries no longer required to present a polymerase chain reaction test result 48 hours before departing for China.

However, those measures are still in place for people flying from nations including Japan, South Korea and the United States.

China is preparing to stage several major sporting events this year including the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games that have both been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IIHF announced last September that China would hold the Women’s World Championship Division I Group A in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The deal is worth $3 million (£2.7 million/€3.1 million) to the IIHF for each year the tournament is held in China, with each participating team receiving $100,000 (£89,600/€102,000).

Remaining contribution funds are to set be used for the sport's development in Asia and Oceania with a particular emphasis on the women's game.

IIHF President Luc Tardif has pledged his committment to his organisation's three-year contract with the Chinese Ice Hockey Association ©Getty Images

"The International Ice Hockey Federation firmly stands behind the contract with the Chinese Ice Hockey Association and is only postponing the tournament to make sure it starts in a positive way," said IIHF President Luc Tardif.

Hosts China are due to compete against Denmark, Norway, Slovakia, Austria and the Netherlands, with the winner of the group gaining promotion to the top division.

This year's tournament will be China's first Division I Group A appearance since 2011 after they came up from Group B in 2022.

"The postponement of the tournament in Shenzhen will give all stakeholders more time to prepare and therefore ensure the safety and health of all participants," the statement from the IIHF added.

"Experience has shown with the postponement of both the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship that travel organisation and playing conditions for the athletes could be optimised.

"In both cases, tournaments were postponed due to concerns over safety risks associated with COVID-19 and held successfully at a later date."