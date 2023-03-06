Bob Richards, first pole vaulter to win two Olympic gold medals, dies at age of 97

Bob Richards, the first athlete to win two Olympic pole vault gold medals, has died at the age of 97, USA Track and Field have announced.

Richards was the oldest living Olympic track and field gold medallist before his death

Richards “passed in his sleep peacefully surrounded by loved ones,” according to a social media post attributed to his son Brandon.

Richards won a bronze medal on his Olympic debut at London 1948, then gold in 1952 in Helsinki and in 1956 in Melbourne, part of a streak of Americans winning the men’s pole vault at the first 16 editions of the modern Olympics from 1896 through 1968.

He also competed in the decathlon at Melbourne 1956 but did not finish.

Russian Yelena Isinbayeva is the only other person to win two Olympic pole vault titles, doing so at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

Richards and Isinbayeva are also the only athletes to win three Olympic pole vault medals.

Richards also won gold medals in the Pan American Games at Buenos Aires in 1951 and Mexico City in 1955, as well as a silver in the decathlon in the latter.

Richards was the second man to pole vault 15 ft (4.57 metres) following fellow American Dutch Warmerdam, who set the world record of 4.77m in 1942.

Bob Richards was an ordained minister and nicknamed the "Vaulting Vicar" ©Getty Images

In 1958, Richards became the first athlete to appear on the front of a Wheaties box, according to General Mills.

Many other athletes previously appeared on the box, but not the front.

Richards was also the first Wheaties spokesman, setting up the Wheaties Sports Federation, which encouraged participation in Olympic sports.

Richards had become an ordained minister in 1946 as part of the Church of the Brethren, leading to him being nicknamed the “Vaulting Vicar” or the "Pole Vaulting Parson”.

Richards grew up as a "skinny poor kid from Illinois with stuttering speech," his son wrote.

He eventually overcame his speech impediment and would travel across the country to give sermons while competing at the University of Illinois, his son said.

In college, Richards tied for the national collegiate pole vault title, and he continued adding to his victories with 20 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) wins.

In 1951, he was named the country's top amateur athlete by the AAU.

As Billie Jean King's church minister when she was a youngster, Richards inspired the future 12 time Grand Slam singles champion.

One day, when King a teenager, Richards asked her, “What are you going to do with your life?”

She said: “Reverend, I'm going to be the best tennis player in the world."

Bob Richards was the first athlete to appear on the front of a Wheaties box ©Getty Images

Richards worked as a sports broadcaster and motivational speaker alongside his other roles.

Richards even ran for President of the US in 1984 on the Populist Party ticket.

Richards' four sons followed him and also became pole vaulters.

In 1975, Brandon Richards vaulted 5.54, a US high school record that stood for 14 years.

“He always motivated us kids the same way to be the best we could be,” Brandon Richards wrote.

“He was the greatest dad I could ever ask for and I will miss him dearly.

“There will only ever be one Bob Richards.

“He was one of a kind."

Richards died on February 26, six days after he had turned 97.

His death means that oldest living Olympic track and field gold medallist is now 96-year-old Jamaican George Rhoden, winner of the 400 metres and 4x400m titles at Helsinki 1952.

The oldest living American Olympic gold medallist is 97-year-old Gordy Giovanelli, a member of the US rowing coxed that won at London 1948.