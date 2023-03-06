IOC Session in Mumbai to take place in October

This year's delayed 140th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in the Indian city of Mumbai is due to take place from October 15 to 17, it has been announced today.

This is set to follow on from an IOC Executive Board meeting on October 12 and 13, and an Opening Ceremony on October 14.

These were resolved to the IOC's satisfaction in December following the election of PT Usha, succeeding former IOC member and International Hockey Federation President Narinder Batra who stepped away from his sports administration leadership roles in in July last year.

Elections had been due to take place in December 2021, but were held up by a court case.

Mumbai was rubber-stamped as the host for the IOC Session at last year's general meeting of IOC members in Beijing.

India is interested in hosting the Olympic Games for the first time in 2036, and is expected to use the Session as an opportunity to make the case for being awarded the multi-sport event.

Its bid would likely cover the state of Gujarat, including its largest city Ahmedabad, but at least 10 countries are discussing proposals for 2036 with the IOC.

India wants to use the IOC Session in Mumbai to put forward its case for staging the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The IOC Session is the organisation's "supreme organ", and has powers including the election of an Olympic Games host, the election of a President and IOC members and the amending of the Olympic Charter.

However, there have been concerns that the Session has ceded some of its power, with approval of Executive Board recommendations usually a formality.

It had been hoped that a host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics could be finalised at the Session in Mumbai, but the IOC's plans were delayed after issues with bids from several of the frontrunners.

Sapporo in Japan was viewed as the favourite but the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandal dealt it a huge blow, Vancouver in Canada failed to secure Provincial Government backing and Salt Lake City officials have admitted the 2034 Games would be their preference over 2030.

A proposal has since emerged from Sweden.

The IOC's hopes of finalising a host for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics at the Session in Mumbai were hampered by issues with bidding cities ©Getty Images

The programme for Los Angeles 2028 is expected to be finalised at the Session in Mumbai, with three long-standing sports in boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon all at risk of losing their place.

Persistent governance issues at the International Boxing Association and a deterioration in its relationship with the IOC under Russian President Umar Kremlev have brought the sport to the brink, while weightlifting in recent years has been marred by high-profile doping incidents corruption allegations.

The International Modern Pentathlon Union, meanwhile, has taken the deeply divisive decision to replace riding with the obstacle discipline from its sport.

Los Angeles 2028 is also expected to propose additional sports from a shortlist of nine for inclusion this year.

An initial programme of 28 sports for the Games in five years' time was approved at last year's Session in Beijing.

India has previously held the IOC Session in New Delhi in 1983.