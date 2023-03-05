More than four-fifths of French people think Paris 2024 tickets are too expensive

A survey has found that 82 per cent of French people think the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ticket prices are too expensive.

The Odoxa poll, carried out at the request of sports betting company Winamax and RTL media group, also found that 79 per cent felt the ticketing process was complicated.

It was published two weeks after the start of the first phase of ticket sale which saw three million made available.

Successful applicants to buy tickets were then obliged to purchase entry for three events at the same time, with many findings sports priced at a minimum of €80 (£70/$85).

The survey was carried out at the beginning of this month with a sample of 1,005 people aged 18 or over in France.

The second phase of ticket releases will begin in May and will allow fans to buy single tickets for sports as well as for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

A third and final period is then due to take place at the end of 2023.

The Games' Organising Committee has claimed that the ticketing approach is in line with the "Games Wide Open" motto, and have pointed to one million tickets available at €24 (£21/$25) and almost half for the general public being priced at €50 (£44/$53).

The Odoxa survey found that 69 per cent of respondents were happy that the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games were taking place in Paris, although that had gone down five per cent since October 2021 ©Odoxa

However, there has also been criticism on social media as approximately half of the €24 tickets were unavailable to the public having been reserved by the State and allocated for use by communities.

Complaints also centred around athletics tickets that were being sold for up to €690 (£610/$730), as well as a lack of availability for sports such as fencing and climbing that quickly sold out.

"We're not more expensive than London in 2012," Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet told RTL in defence of the prices.

"It's the same for the football and rugby World Cups. These are the prices."

Although there has been discontent around ticket prices, the majority of people are still excited for the Games.

The survey found that 69 per cent were happy that it was taking place in Paris with 64 per cent saying it would create economic opportunities for France.

On the other hand, 64 per cent also said that they were not confident that the Organising Committee would be able to keep Games costs down.

Around 72 per cent of respondents believed that Russian athletes should be able to compete although just 28 per cent felt they should be allowed to do so under their national colours and flag.