African Games to take place next March under same Accra 2023 branding after new dates unveiled

The postponed African Games will still be known as "Accra 2023", despite being postponed until next year on new dates in March which have been announced.

The African Union Sports Council coordinator Decius Chipande revealed that the Games is now scheduled to take place from March 8 to 23 next year.

In spite of this, the original name will be maintained.

"The Games will still remain 'Accra 2023' despite the new date in 2024," Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, executive chairman of the Local Organising Committee, said.

"We have the example of Tokyo 2020.

"A lot of discussions went into this and we have agreed to retain Accra 2023."

In addition to the developments, an Ad-hoc Technical Committee to oversee preparations the Games is due to be set up.

An agreement to host the African Games next March has been agreed by Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, executive chairman of Accra 2023, left, and the African Union was signed in Ethiopia ©African Union

Representatives from the African Union (AU), who are the organisers of the event, met with counterparts of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederations to sign the establishing agreement at its headquarters in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The Committee will chaired by AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development Minata Samate Cessouma.

ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf and AASC President Ahmed Nasser Moustafa Kamal Mohamed will serve as deputy chairs.

The agreement will also see ANOCA and AASC receive a percentage of the revenue generated from Accra 2023 marketing and sponsorships.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union.

The build-up to the Games has been overshadowed by an economic crisis which is currently affecting Ghana, although inflation did drop for the first time in almost two years in January, down to 53.6 per cent.

Prior to the postponement, former Ghana President John Mahama led calls for the cancellation of the event, although Ofosu Asare claimed in response that it would cost Ghana just as much not to host the Games as it will to stage them.