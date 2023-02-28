Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò has stressed that "sports facilities represent the priority" for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, with an agreement reportedly close on staging speed skating events in Milan.

There have been concerns over the pace of preparations for Milan Cortina 2026, in part due to political instability in Italy which delayed structural reforms to the Organising Committee including the appointment of Andrea Varnier as the new chief executive.

Speed skating had been one of the sports whose venue for the Games faced uncertainty, after plans to build an expensive roof over the Baselga di Pinè outdoor rink were rejected.

Italy's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini had called for speed skating to be moved to Oval Lingotto, which was used at Turin 2006.

However, Milan officials including Mayor Guiseppe Sala rejected that suggestion and offered the use of the Fiera Milano Exhibition Centre.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that the venue in Milan appears the likely choice for speed skating, and the final decision is set to be made in the next month in consultation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Skating Union.

Malagò, who is also Italian National Olympic Committee President and an IOC member, said that the last meeting in Venice was the most productive to date, and insisted the focus will remain on ensuring facilities are in place for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The Fiera Milano Exhibition Centre is set to host speed skating events at Milan Cortina 2026, pending IOC and ISU approval, following uncertainty over the venue for the sport ©Fiera Milano Exhibition Centre

"I'm not a diplomat, but I assure you that it was the best meeting since we had the honour of organising the Olympics," he said, as reported by Italian news agency Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata.

"I only took the liberty of saying that of all the issues on the agenda, sports facilities represent the priority, because without them it is not possible to do the Olympics."

Italy elected Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni as Prime Minister last year, and she is widely viewed as the country's most right-wing leader since the Second World War.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini hit out at delays to construction under the previous Government led by Mario Draghi, but insisted 80 per cent of the work would be completed in "good time".

The IOC Coordination Commission said it had observed "positive progress" following its first in-person visit in December last year, although it identified growing the domestic partner programme as a key priority.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 2026, followed by the Paralympics from March 6 to 15.